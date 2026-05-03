Hatzolah of Philadelphia Inaugurates First Two Advanced Life Support Ambulances Licensed in Pennsylvania

Hatzolah of Philadelphia has obtained state licensure for two Advanced Life Support ambulances, marking the first time Pennsylvania has authorized Hatzolah vehicles to provide advanced emergency medical services, the volunteer emergency response organization announced.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health issued full ALS authorization for both ambulances, clearing a regulatory hurdle that Hatzolah officials said had prevented the organization from deploying advanced life support capabilities despite years of effort.

“This is a meaningful enhancement to the local 911 emergency response system,” Hatzolah officials said in a statement, noting the licensed ambulances would expand pre-hospital care options for residents across Philadelphia.

ALS-equipped ambulances allow emergency responders to administer advanced interventions—including medication administration and cardiac monitoring—beyond the basic life support services that standard ambulances provide. The expanded capability allows Hatzolah to respond to critical situations with greater clinical resources.

The licensing approval follows what Hatzolah described as a “prolonged and determined effort” involving community advocates and organizational leadership. The organization credited unnamed askanim—community leaders dedicated to charitable causes—whose advocacy efforts facilitated the state approval process.

Hatzolah also acknowledged philanthropic support that funded the ambulances’ acquisition and equipment. The organization did not disclose the total cost of the vehicles or specify donors by name.

“These new ambulances represent a significant step forward in ensuring that when every second counts, Hatzolah responders are equipped to deliver advanced, life-saving treatment with speed, skill, and compassion,” the organization said.

Hatzolah operates as a volunteer-staffed emergency medical service supplementing municipal 911 systems. The organization’s network of trained responders provides rapid-response emergency care in Orthodox Jewish communities across multiple states.

The Philadelphia chapter’s expansion reflects broader growth within Hatzolah’s national footprint. The organization has expanded into new markets and upgraded service capabilities in existing chapters over the past decade.

Hatzolah of Philadelphia announced it is launching its 7th Annual Hatzolathon, a fundraising campaign designed to support the operation and staffing of the newly licensed ambulances. The organization said campaign proceeds will fund equipment, training, and personnel costs associated with maintaining the ALS service.

“Members of the community are invited to partner in this vital mission and help ensure that Hatzolah can continue to be there at a moment’s notice for those in need,” the organization stated.

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