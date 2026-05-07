Terrorist Who Firebombed Pro-Hostages Rally, Murdering Elderly Jewish Woman, Gets Life In Prison

The man accused of carrying out a deadly firebombing at a pro-Israel rally in Boulder pleaded guilty to all charges against him and has been sentenced to life in prison.

The suspect, Mohamed Soliman, 46, an Egyptian national who authorities say was living in the country illegally, admitted to dozens of felony counts stemming from the attack. The charges include first-degree murder under multiple legal theories, each carrying a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole under Colorado law.

Prosecutors say Soliman hurled gasoline-filled incendiary devices into a crowd gathered for a pro-Israel hostage rally, killing 82-year-old Karen Diamond hy”d and injuring at least a dozen others – including a Holocaust survivor. Several victims suffered severe burns and long-term injuries.

While state charges focused on homicide and attempted murder, federal authorities have also examined whether the incident qualifies as a hate crime or act of terrorism.

Soliman’s guilty plea eliminated the need for a lengthy trial and guaranteed a life sentence.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)