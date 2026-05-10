CHASUNA STANDARDS: Satmar Rebbe Of Kiryas Yoel SLAMS “Out-Of-Control” Wedding Music [VIDEO]

The Satmar Rebbe of Kiryas Yoel, HaRav Aharon Teitelbaum, blasted the increasingly out-of-control music and atmosphere at chasunos during remarks delivered last Tuesday in Williamsburg.
While the Rebbe was addressing his own kehila, many say the message resonates far beyond, as standards surrounding wedding music and dancing have been increasingly pushed in recent years.
At many weddings today, bochurim can be seen dancing to loud, club-style DJ music — particularly during the chosson and kallah’s entrance — in a manner seen as disconnected from the kedusha a chasuna is meant to have.
About time someone finally said it.
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22 Responses
Let’s talk about the real problems in Klal Yisroel…
pmurt; Feel free to talk about them to your kehila.
Suggestion: Put on better chasunas, music at reasonable volume that doesn’t damage the hearing, train special mesamchim to dance without wildness but that still makes everyone feel very good, etc, and get the idea to spread. I’m sure the Rebbe and other concerned leaders/mashpi’im could do it if they tried.
pmurt
Different than other gedolim he’s involved in many projects for the klal
Very tzim zach
He is 100% right!
The Kosher Music Organization writes on their website (koshermusic.org) that they created their organization for this exact purpose and that they are almost finished making their kosher music guidelines for chasunos. Maybe someone should go tell the Rebbe.
BE MORE SPECIFIC.
IF ANYTHING “2 WRONGS DONT MAKE 1 RIGHT”.
I”M NOT A FANATIC, BUT UNFORTUNALY ITS A SHAME TO WALK IN TO CHASUNA.
Thank you Rebbe for finally saying what needed to said long ago! The loud noise some-call-it-music hurts the ears. That is not Yidish either. All the goyishe cars with their loud noise/music can be hard and the vibrations felt from the distance. That is not what our music ought be.
Another thing nobody is going to listen to unfortunately, but at least other ears are noticing it
pmurt says: Let’s talk about the real problems in Klal Yisroel…
OK…he is talking about the real problems: maybe you do not understand the problem when Bucherim dance away at chasenes like they are now in a Night Club…The Satmere Rebbe does know the problem and he is always mentioning the pertzes hador, should it be Sheitels, Tzenius, Music, Narrow pants, or any other pertze..he is on top of every issue regarding Kedishes Hamokom. Of course the critics will always find to criticize him on every issue but BH there is still left an AM Kudosh who are Farekeled from those weddings. You can see the older generation sitting at chasenes biting their nails watching those horrified dances at chasenes of their einiklech or family members.
@pmurt – What exactly do you call a “real” problem?
The goyisha music brings to young people minds going lost.
To pmurt
Let’s talk about the real problems in Klal Yisroel????? Yes, this is a serious issue, and I’m glad the Satmar Rebbe is addressing it. But the bigger problem is that there are people like you who don’t think the music being played at today’s wedding is even an issue.
@pmurt; Yes, this is one of the “real” problems – 50 years ago I heard a shmus from my Rosh Yeshivah about the impact of music and the dangers of non-kosher ones!
REAL or NOT REAL everyone will decide something else is the REAL PROBLEM,
BUT it is a PROBLEM and he has the full right to express his opinion
Why can’t he just talk to his brother already? Seriously.
ENOUGH.
Stop telling everyone what to do and take care of that chillul hashem.
shaila i have is…. how does he even know about this? When he comes into a wedding, they play the same satmar 6th hakafa niggun and he dances, and makes lechyim and leaves.
must be…. someone showed him a clip/.
What a minute!
A HE SAW A CLIP?!?!?!?!?
Nuff said
by the way, he is right about this.
It has crept into the most yeshivish chasunos possible. Very disturbing to watch.
No one says a word.
כיצד מרקדים לפני הכלה
כלה נאה וחסודה
גם איך שהמה מרקדים
אש תמיד תוקד על המזבח ולא תכבה אם דגש
Every rebbe dealing with the public sees clips and must see clips to understand the problem. You think only Reb Aharon sees clips. So do all. From Tosh to Bobov to leaders in Chabad. In fact the Lubavitcher rebbe had a radio in his time. You think Rabbi Avigdor Miller didn’t read clippings from newspapers pertaining to the Jewish world. Don’t be nieve. All rebbes who deal with public issues keep up with media. It doesn’t mean they sit on a computer all day. They read and are shown clips be it through followers or experts in various fields. How do you think Reb Moshe Feinstein knew details of issues that halachicly effected klal yisroel. Even the great Sanhedrin needed to know the ins and out of black magic and idol worshiping methods.
Kudos to Rebbe Aaron for speaking out about this very important matter. This problem is brought about by the modern musical instruments with their powerful accompanying overwhelming, annoying, and dangerous amplification. Perhaps a movement should be started for old-fashioned music, meaning old instruments and no modern amplification. That way you can have a chassunah now like your ancestors had.
Exposer….did you listen to the video posted here?????
“Uber Ich Hehr Vus Geiyt Fuhr Bei Di Chasunos”