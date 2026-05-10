CHASUNA STANDARDS: Satmar Rebbe Of Kiryas Yoel SLAMS “Out-Of-Control” Wedding Music [VIDEO]

The Satmar Rebbe of Kiryas Yoel, HaRav Aharon Teitelbaum, blasted the increasingly out-of-control music and atmosphere at chasunos during remarks delivered last Tuesday in Williamsburg.

While the Rebbe was addressing his own kehila, many say the message resonates far beyond, as standards surrounding wedding music and dancing have been increasingly pushed in recent years.

At many weddings today, bochurim can be seen dancing to loud, club-style DJ music — particularly during the chosson and kallah’s entrance — in a manner seen as disconnected from the kedusha a chasuna is meant to have.

About time someone finally said it.

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