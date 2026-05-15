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Chinese Officials Trample White House Staffer, Block Secret Service Agent as Trump-Xi Summit Turns Chaotic

The pageantry of President Trump’s summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping was undercut Thursday by a series of physical confrontations behind the scenes, as Chinese officials clashed repeatedly with American journalists, Secret Service agents, and White House staff throughout the day.

In the first incident, an aggressive Chinese press pack charged into Trump’s morning bilateral meeting with Xi, knocking down and trampling a White House advance team member. The aide was bruised and shaken but not seriously injured. Her colleagues loudly protested the behavior.

The second confrontation came at the Temple of Heaven, where Chinese officials refused to admit a Secret Service agent accompanying the presidential press pool because he was carrying a firearm, which is standard practice for the agency. A standoff ensued, with the American delegation refusing to proceed without the agent and Chinese officials refusing to allow his weapon inside. After 30 minutes of arguments, a second agent who had already been cleared was brought in to escort reporters inside while the first stayed behind.

A third flashpoint erupted when Trump’s departure from the temple was held up after Chinese officials refused to allow American reporters to rejoin the presidential motorcade, prompting another round of loud confrontations. With Trump already waiting in the motorcade, a White House staffer finally announced “we are going”, the cue for the American contingent to push past Chinese officials and run for the cars. A fresh group of Chinese officials gave chase across the temple grounds with arms outstretched, but the Americans pressed through and reached the convoy.

Throughout the day, American journalists were also subjected to tight restrictions that included limited bathroom access and the confiscation of water bottles, with no alternative hydration provided despite temperatures topping 80 degrees in the Chinese capital.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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