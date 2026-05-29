🚨TRUMP LAYS DOWN TERMS: Iran Must Give Up Nuclear Ambitions, Open Hormuz, And Destroy Uranium Stockpile

President Trump on Friday outlined what he described as the key conditions of a developing agreement with Iran, declaring that Tehran must permanently abandon its pursuit of nuclear weapons, reopen the Strait of Hormuz to unrestricted shipping, and surrender its highly enriched uranium for destruction.

In a lengthy statement posted on social media, Trump said, “Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb.”

The president also demanded the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical shipping lanes, saying it must be open “with no tolls” and unrestricted traffic in both directions.

Trump further claimed that any naval mines placed in the waterway would be removed, saying the United States has already detonated numerous mines and that Iran would be responsible for eliminating any that remain.

According to Trump, ships that were trapped due to what he described as America’s “amazing and unprecedented Naval Blockade” would now be allowed to begin returning home.

On the nuclear front, Trump said Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium—referred to in the statement as “Nuclear Dust”—would be excavated from heavily damaged underground facilities and destroyed under international supervision.

He asserted that the United States, working in coordination with Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency, would oversee the operation.

“The enriched material… will be unearthed by the United States… and DESTROYED,” Trump wrote.

Trump also stressed that no money would change hands as part of the arrangement “until further notice,” while indicating that several other components of the agreement had already been settled.

The president concluded by announcing that he was heading into the White House Situation Room to make a final determination on the proposed deal.

The statement comes amid reports that Washington and Tehran are nearing a framework agreement following months of negotiations and the devastating U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran earlier this year.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)