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Belzer Yungerman Released Before Shabbos After High-Level Intervention by Chareidi Officials


UPDATE: The Belzer Yungerman arrested Friday in Kiryat Gat has been released and returned home ahead of Shabbos.

Sources say that, alongside Deputy Minister Yisrael Eichler and his staff, senior chareidi officials serving in significant positions within the IDF worked intensively over the past several hours, reaching the highest levels of the military to help secure the avreich’s release.

Eichler’s office reportedly held discussions with senior police and government officials, stressing what they described as the grave injustice of arresting an avreich who had come to file a complaint. Following those efforts, the avreich was released and allowed to return home before Shabbos.

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