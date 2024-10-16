The Cat-Nap and the Sukkah

By Rabbi Yair Hoffman

The Webster’s dictionary defines cat-napping as “a short period of sleep; a brief nap.” Is cat-napping outside of the Sukkah permitted on Sukkos? If so, how long may it last?

There is a significant halachic difference between temporary sleeping and temporary eating. The Gemorah in Sukkah (26a) explains that even “Shinas Arai – temporary, non-set sleeping” is not permitted outside of the Sukkah. This is as opposed to temporary non-set eating which is permitted outside of the Sukkah.

DEBATE AS TO WHY

The Gemorah records a debate between Rav Ashi and Rava as to why “temporary sleep” is forbidden. Rav Ashi explains that it is forbidden as one may come to a longer sleep. Rava says that sleep by definition is considered set and non-temporary.

HOW LONG IS TEMPORARY SLEEP

It seems that there is a debate among the Rishonim as to the parameters of how we are actually to define Shinas Arai. The Ritz Gi’as and the Raavan are of the opinion that it is the amount of time that it would take to walk 100 Amos. The Yereim, Ritvah RaN and Shvilei HaLeket are of the opinion that any sleep at all is forbidden.

The Pri Magadim, however, is of the opinion that less than the time it takes to walk 100 Amos would be permitted and is not defined as “Shinas Arai” for Tefillin and possibly Sukkah. So whom do we rule in accordance with? The Mishna Brurah (639:11) cites the Pri Magadim as the authoritative halacha.

SO PRACTICALLY – HOW LONG?

Most Poskim are of the opinion that it takes 18 minute to walk 2000 Amos. So all we need to do in order to calculate the length of the permitted cat-nap is to divide 18 minutes by 20. Eighteen minutes is 1080 seconds. If we divide that by 20 we get 54 seconds.

Therefore, a 53 second cat-nap is permitted according to the Mishna Brurah. Anything more would be forbidden.

Happy napping!

