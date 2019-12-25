Invest 36 Hours….and Change Your 24/7 Business – And Halacha Mindset – Forever





Pre-Siyum HaShas Yikra De’oraysa Yarchei Kallah to Provide Unprecedented Opportunity for Halachic Clarity Vis-à-Vis Commerce and Halacha

Imagine being given the opportunity to acquire knowledge and guidance that will change your life – very literally.

Imagine being exposed to concepts and ideas that will alter the way you’ve been doing things every day, possibly for years now, 24/7, and allowing you to conduct your business the way you really want to.

Enter the upcoming Yarchei Kallah at the Parsippany Hilton, being held as a lead-up to the Global Siyum HaShas of Daf Yomi at MetLife Stadium.

Over the course of just 36 hours, you can immerse yourself in the study of practical halacha, surrounded by others like yourself, while enriched and guided by renowned rabbonim and halachic experts.

The “Yikra De’oraysa Yarchei Kallah” will focus on the topic of “Business Ownership and Management on Shabbos.” Rabbonim participating include Rav Asher Weiss and Rav Nissan Kaplan from Eretz Yisroel, Rav Shlomo Miller from Toronto, Dayan Menachem Gelley from London, and Rav Michoel Frank, Rav Dov Kahan, Rav Yosef Kushner, Rav Doniel Neustadt and Rav Chaim Meyer Roth.

The limud at the yarchei kallah will be structured in a way that will ensure that participants emerge with a sense of clarity of what they have learned.

This is an event you will not want to miss, a rare opportunity to be koneh a sugya in a matter of days, entering the momentous event of the Siyum HaShas on a spiritual high.

For more information about the Yikra De’oraysa Yarchei Kallah, visit www.thesiyum.org or email yarcheikallah@thesiyum.org. Space is limited, so be sure to act now.

