NY Assemblymembers Rosenthal and Pheffer Amato Call for More Nonpublic School Security Funding





After the brutal murders in a kosher grocery store in Jersey City; the horrific Hanukkah attacks in a Rabbi’s home in Monsey; several mass shootings in the nation’s schools; and on the heels of mass shootings in Pittsburgh and Poway synagogues, Assemblymembers Daniel Rosenthal (D- Kew Gardens Hills) and Stacey Pheffer Amato (D- Far Rockaway) have called upon the New York State Legislature to substantially increase security funding for nonpublic schools in the New York State budget.

Historically, the New York State Legislature allocated $15 million annually for the Nonpublic School Safety Equipment (NPSE) Grant. This translates into approximately $37 per child. In response to recent events, New Jersey increased its allocation to $150 per child for security, doubling its previous rate. Rosenthal and Pheffer Amato propose New York double its allocation to $30 million, to protect children against the dangers caused by rising anti-Semitism and increasing school shooting incidents.

“All children– public school and nonpublic school alike– need to feel and be safe,” said Assemblymember Daniel Rosenthal. “I hear daily from individuals, schools, and houses of worship about their security concerns in the wake of these attacks. No parent should have to worry about their child being the target of hate-fueled violence. Anti-Semitism has no place in New York; this funding affirms our commitment to protecting our children.”

“Currently, a sense of urgency is felt to safeguard Jewish communities, especially our youngest and most vulnerable citizens. Therefore, I feel strongly that this funding is critical to take a stand against the recent spike in anti-Semitic hate crimes which, unfortunately, show no sign of decelerating,” Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato said. “I am hopeful that this funding will be granted so that a measure of peace can be felt by those who may be targeted, and so that we join together to demonstrate our stand against hate.”

Aside from recent high-profile attacks, there have been almost daily incidents of knockdowns, rock throwing, cursing, spitting, and other forms of abuse aimed at visibly Jewish individuals. In the past year, New York City has seen a 20% increase in hate crimes and a 26% increase in anti-Semitic attacks, which comprise 55% of all hate crimes.

“With the dramatic spike in anti-Semitic incidents, security is foremost on our minds these days, said Rabbi Yeruchim Silber, Director of New York Government Relations for Agudath Israel of America. “We thank Assemblymembers Rosenthal and Pheffer Amato for standing up and working with us, and taking the lead on this critical issue.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







