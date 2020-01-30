WATCH: Mesiras Nefesh For Kavod Hameis In The City Of Ufa





In the city Ufa, the capital of the Republic of Bashkortostan in Russia, everything is frozen and covered in snow in the winter with an average temperature of 5 degrees Fahrenheit in the month of January. But the frosty weather didn’t deter the local Chabad shaliach from visiting the kever of a Jew who passed away recently, Chareidim 10 reported.

The video shows Rabbi Dani Krichevsky, as he trudges over piles of snow in the cemetery.

What happened? A woman from the Jewish community recently passed away and was brought to kever Yisrael. Rabbi Krichevsky wasn’t going to let the piles of snow prevent him from saying Tehillim by her kever.

