Harav Amar Quotes Harav Chaim Kanievsky: “Moshiach Is Standing Next To The Wall”





Thousands participated in the hillulahs for the Baba Sali, z’tl, on Thursday near his tzion in Netivot for his 36th yartzeit (4 Shevat).

The main speech was delivered by the Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem, Harav Shlomo Amar, who stressed that we are living in the times of Moshiach, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

“We’re in a terrible situation,” Harav Amar said. “We were never in a situation like this regarding the elections. I’m not a political person and I haven’t spoken about this, but there’s another election and another election and we don’t see a way out. Who knows what Hakadosh Baruch Hu is preparing for us. Who knows if Melech Ha’Moshiach isn’t already on the way.”

“Also regarding what the US President Trump is doing – things that we never dreamed in our best dreams – and he’s continuing and doing more. And all the leaders who came, Putin and others, spreading the name of Israel. It’s impossible to ignore. These are things we never dreamed of. Isn’t it the preparation for the coming of Moshiach?”

“This the preparation [for Moshiach],” Harav Amar emphasized. “I want to tell you something personal. A few weeks ago I went to a wedding in Bnei Brak…My mashgiach from yeshivah ketanah, Tiferes Tzion – the yeshivah that the Chazon Ish established where Harav Chaim Greineman and Harav Chaim Kanievsky learned as well as others – walked in.”

“[My mashgiach] told me that a little while ago he wanted to travel abroad for his kollel. He went to Harav Chaim Kanievsky to tell him. Harav Chaim said to him: “Rebbi Yitzchak, you’re traveling abroad? You don’t know that Moshiach is standing next to the wall.’ Harav Chaim told him to remain and he did.”

“Rabbosai, all the Gedolei HaDor are saying that Moshiach is approaching. All the signs that the nevi’im gave, all the signs that the Gemara mentions, in the Mishnah, in the Midrash – each one will come true. We only need more chizuk.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







