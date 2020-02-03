Rush Limbaugh Diagnosed With Advanced Lung Cancer





Iconic Conservative radio personality Rush Limbaugh announced on his Monday radio program that he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. He says he will not be on the air for some days due to treatment.

“This day has been one of the most difficult days in recent memory, for me, because I’ve known this moment was coming,” Limbaugh said. “I’m sure that you all know by now that I really don’t like talking about myself and I don’t like making things about me… one thing that I know, that has happened over the 31-plus years of this program is that there has been an incredible bond that had developed between all of you and me.”

“So, I have to tell you something today that I wish I didn’t have to tell you. It’s a struggle for me, because I had to inform my staff earlier today,” he said. “I can’t help but feel that I’m letting everybody down with. The upshot is that I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.”

“(I plan to) do this show as normally and as competently and as expertly as I do each and every day because that is the source of my greatest satisfaction professionally,” Limbaugh said. “(and) personally.”

BREAKING: Rush Limbaugh just announced on his radio program that he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. He says he will not be on the air for some days due to treatment. — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 3, 2020

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







