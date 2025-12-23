MAILBAG: Help Your Family And Neighbors Before Donating To An Organization

From the outside, everything may look fine. But it isn’t. I am falling apart — quietly, privately, and painfully. This struggle is no longer abstract or temporary. It is affecting my health, my home, and my children. I have fallen on hard times in a way I never imagined possible.

My business has struggled. The bills have not stopped. My savings are gone. Like many who once stood firmly in the middle class, I now find myself unsure where to turn. I wake up each morning carrying a weight I do not know how to put down, terrified that my family will feel the consequences of my failure before I can protect them.

I write this not only for myself, but for the many families like mine who are suffering silently.

Baruch Hashem, there are people among us who have been blessed with the ability to give. I ask — no, I beg — that before giving to campaigns, dinners, kolelim, or organizations, you look first to those closest to you: siblings, neighbors, friends, even parents. Help the living while they are alive. This is not a rejection of tzedakah structures; it is a plea to restore balance.

It pains me to ask. It pains me to accept. And it pains me even more to realize how invisible struggling families can be when they do not fit the usual profile. We are not always knocking on doors. We are not always in newsletters. We are often too ashamed to speak at all.

But this is the Torah way. The Rambam teaches that the highest form of tzedakah is enabling someone to stand on their own feet — through partnership, employment, or opportunity — with dignity intact. There are medical bills. Household expenses. Costs for children. And beyond that, there is the possibility of offering work, partnership, or a chance to rebuild with respect rather than charity alone.

Save families before they collapse. Help while there is still time.

Sincerely,

Many Struggling Families

