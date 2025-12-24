FLATBUSH: Bochur Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Red-Light-Running Vehicle On Ocean Parkway; Helmet Credited With Saving His Life

A bochur riding a scooter was seriously injured Tuesday night just before 10:00 p.m. after being struck by a vehicle that ran a red light at the intersection of Avenue M and Ocean Parkway in Flatbush.

Flatbush Hatzolah paramedics rushed to the scene and transported the victim to Maimonides Medical Center, where he is reported to be in serious but stable condition.

Flatbush Scoop obtained exclusive dash camera footage of the incident but is not publishing it due to its graphic nature. The footage clearly shows a reckless driver blowing through a solid red light and plowing directly into the bochur as he rode his scooter through the intersection.

Sources say the bochur’s condition is largely attributed to the fact that he was wearing a helmet, which is believed to have saved his life.

The driver was issued seven summonses in connection with the incident.

The name for Tehillim is Yeshayahu ben Chava. The tzibbur is asked to continue davening for his full and speedy recovery.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)