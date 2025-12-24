Likud Hits Back: “Con Artist Bennett Should Be Ashamed To Use The Word ‘Betrayal'”

The Likud party issued a sharply worded statement on Tuesday evening in response to Naftali Bennett’s statement claiming that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu betrayed the state via his lack of response to the Qatargate affair.

It should be noted that Netanyahu is not a suspect in the case.

The Likud statement said, “Srulik Einhorn and Eli Feldstein were never part of the Prime Minister’s Office. There is not even a shred of involvement by the Prime Minister’s Office or anyone on its behalf in all the materials that were exposed. On the contrary, since the start of the war, the Prime Minister’s Office and the prime minister have attacked Qatar, and Qatar has attacked the prime minister countless times. The prime minister even faced harsh criticism for attacking Qatar from the Israeli media and senior security officials, who claimed that it endangers the hostage deal.”

“If Bennett chooses to use the word ‘betrayal,’ he should look at himself. Bennett betrayed his voters when he formed a government with the Muslim Brotherhood, which Bennett himself defined as a sister movement of Hamas. Bennett will betray again, exactly as his partners Yair Golan and Gadi Eisenkot have said. He will once again try to form a radical left-wing government that relies on the Muslim Brotherhood.”

“Bennett [during his term as prime minister] allowed thousands of Gazan laborers into Israel who prepared the ground for October 7. The arch-con artist Bennett is inventing blood libels. He is aware that the court has already ruled that Qatargate is ‘Qatar-fake’ and that there is no offense, but he is recycling lies to divert attention from the serious materials uncovered in the hack of his phone, which are being hidden from the public.”

And how did Yonatan Urich respond? He posted a photo of Bennett sitting with his Ra’am partners, writing, “The worst treason in the history of the state.”

