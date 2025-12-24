IDF Officer Wounded By Bomb In Gaza; Netanyahu: “Israel Will Respond Accordingly”

An IDF officer from the Golani Brigade was lightly wounded on Wednesday when an explosive device exploded under an IDF armored personnel carrier.

The incident occurred in the Janina neighborhood of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

The IDF spokesperson stated, “Earlier today, an explosive device was activated against an armored vehicle during an operational activity to clear the Rafah area of terrorist infrastructure.”

It was further stated that “as a result, a combat officer was lightly wounded and evacuated for medical treatment at a hospital. His family has been notified.”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded to the incident in an English-language statement issued by his office, saying that Israel will respond accordingly to the violation of the ceasefire.

“The Hamas terror organization continues to violate the ceasefire and President Trump’s 20 point plan,” the statement said.

“Their ongoing and continuing public refusal to disarm is an ongoing flagrant violation, and again today their violent intentions and violations were confirmed by their detonation of an IED that wounded an IDF officer.”

“Hamas must be held to the agreement that they signed, which includes removal from governance, demilitarization and de-radicalization.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)