Watch: Harav Shlomo Amar Bursts Into Tears At “Tikun Shovavim” For Coronavirus





An atzeret for teshuvah and chizuk and tikun shovavim was held on Monday in the Shmuel Hanavi neighborhood in Jerusalem by the Moatza Datis of Yerushalayim headed by Harav Shlomo Amar and the mekubal Rav Yitzchak Cohen, the rav of the Shmuel Hanavi neighborhood, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

During the atzeret, Harav Amar, who performed a special tikkun during the tefillah in the minhag of the mekubalim, accompanied by fasting and the blowing the shofar, burst into bitter tears.

Harav Cohen said that “through being awakened to do teshuvah, it will influence the coronavirus which is spreading in China and threatening the rest of the countries.”

Harav Amar concluded the tikkun by reciting the Tefillas HaRashash (special tefillah written by Harav Shalom Sharabi) for the nullification of harsh decrees against Klal Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







