2 Unusual Incidents by HaRav Chaim Kanievsky – The Muslim & The Woman Disguised As A Man





Two unusual incidents occurred in the home of the Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky this week, according to the Orchos Yosher weekly newsletter which publicizes the mussar teachings and chiddushim of Harav Chaim, and quoted in an article by B’Chadrei Chareidim.

The first incident occurred when a group of people entered Harav Chaim’s room and approached the Gadol to receive a bracha. One of Harav Chaim’s attendants noticed that one person from the group didn’t approach Harav Chaim and was standing at a distance on the far side of the room.

Harav Chaim’s attendant asked him why he wasn’t requesting a bracha and he answered that since he’s not Jewish but Muslim, it’s not appropriate for him to be blessed by the great Rav, explaining that he only came to express his gratitude for the Rav’s actions and influence throughout the world.

The newsletter added that those who witnessed the scene felt that the Muslim’s actions was a fulfillment of the verse: “And all the ‘amei ha’eretz’ will see that the name of Hashem is called upon you and they will fear you.”

The second incident happened when, as dozens of people were waiting in line to receive a bracha, Harav Chaim’s attendants spotted two men entering the room, one of them with a very strange appearance.

On a second glance, it was obvious that one of the two “men” was actually a woman dressed up as a man. “He” wore a long jacket and a black hat in an apparently misguided attempt to receive a bracha from Harav Chaim who doesn’t receive women. (Harav Chaim’s daughter, Rebbetzin Leah Kolodetsky, receives women and asks their shailos to her father, as Rebbitzen Kanievsky, a’h, did before her passing.)

The attendants immediately asked the woman to leave, saving Harav Chaim from being michshol in the chumrah that’s he’s been makpid on all his life, as the passuk says:

“.רגלי חסידיו ישמור”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







