Defense Minister Bennett: “I Eliminated 30 Terrorists Since I Began My Position”





Defense Minister Naftali Bennett spoke about the security situation in Israel in an interview on Channel 12 News on Motzei Shabbos: “Three months after I became defense minister, the amount of launched rockets fell by 80% and the riots by the Gaza border ceased completely.”

“We’re blowing up Hamas bases in response to the launching of rockets, something that was never done before. I’ll explain the approach: Reward and punishment. If they quiet down, they’ll have it good. From the time I entered office, we eliminated 30 terrorists. No soldier was injured or killed. There was one citizen injured.”

Regarding Iran, Bennett said: “There’s an Iranian octopus sitting in Teheran for dozens of years sending out arms of terror to Lebanon and Hamas to attack us and we send our soldiers to fight those octopus arms. This isn’t the proper strategy. We need to go straight to the head of the octopus and weaken it, to exhaust it so the arms will weaken.”

