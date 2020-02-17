Sponsored Content





Yeshiva of Miami, under the leadership of Rabbi Dovid Wechsler, strives to provide our talmidim with a satisfying Yeshiva experience which affords them the opportunity to grow and develop as b’nei Torah, each at their own pace. The Yeshiva is committed to this mission because every boy deserves to love Yeshiva. As we celebrate the Festival of Freedom, help every boy achieve true freedom as he learns to love Yeshiva, and love learning Torah. If you are heading to Orlando for Pesach, purchase your attraction tickets through the Yeshiva. It’s a great way to enjoy your Chol Hamoed and help the Yeshiva at the same time. Attractions selling out fast, order your tickets so you don’t lose out.

CLICK HERE – https://yeshivaofmiami.formstack.com/forms/orlando_attractions_pesach_2020





