Watch: Jerusalem Terrorist Posted Video On Day Of Attack: “Let Them Taste Instant Death”





Sanad al-Turman, who carried out the ramming attack in Jerusalem about two weeks ago, recorded a video of himself reading a poem about murdering Israelis and uploaded it to the Internet prior to the attack.

Following his arrest by Israeli security forces, al-Turman and his relatives claimed that the incident was an accident.

Israeli media watchdog group, Palestinian Media Watch, discovered the video on Fatah’s official Facebook page, which was recorded on the same day of the attack.

Fatah, which is the party of Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas, also uploaded the video to their Twitter account.

“It is inexcusable that this … video promoting violence is still available for view on Fatah’s Facebook page, more than a week after it was first posted,” said senior PMW analyst Nan Jacques Zilberdik. “This inaction simply reinforces our belief that it is Facebook’s policy to allow Fatah’s terror promotion on their social media platform.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem & AP)





