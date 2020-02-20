BD”E: Kiryat Bialik Infant Dies Of Unknown Causes





Another tragic infant death occurred on Wednesday in Israel, this time in the northern city of Kiryat Bialik, just north of Haifa.

The infant lost consciousness at his home and his parents called emergency services. United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Ariel Dahan was the first responder at the scene and treated the child. He relayed after the incident: “When I arrived at the home of the infant, I found him not breathing and without a pulse. I immediately began CPR and with other responders who arrived, I continued resuscitative efforts on the child until the ambulance transported him to the hospital while still undergoing CPR. He was in critical condition when he was transported.”

Rambam Hospital issued a statement regarding the boy a few hours later: “With regards to the one-year-old boy who was brought to Rambam medical center this morning while undergoing CPR in critical condition, we are saddened to report that doctors in the emergency room, who continued doing CPR on the boy in an attempt to save his life, were forced to pronounce his death. The cause of death is unknown. The parents accompanied the boy and the CPR efforts continuously and our staff is assisting them in their time of sorrow.”

