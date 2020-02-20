BD”E: Two Road Fatalities in Israel on Wednesday





Emergency medical services United Hatzalah and Magen David Adom responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 716 near Kibbutz Ein Harod in northern Israel on Wednesday night in which a motorcyclist was killed. The incident took place in the Jezreel Valley near Mount Gilboa.

After receiving treatment at the scene, the motorcyclist was transported to HaEmek Hospital where doctors treated him but eventually had to pronounce his death.

In a separate incident on Wednesday morning, a truck collided with another vehicle near the Kastina junction on killing one man in his 50s and injuring 10 others.

UH and MDA teams treated the injured. Aside from the man killed, one other person was in serious condition and four were in moderate condition. EMS crews transported the injured to Kaplan Hospital in Rehovot for treatment.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)






