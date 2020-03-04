IDF Major General Under Quarantine After Traveling to Italy





IDF Major General Aaron Haliva who serves as the Chief of the Operations Division of the General Staff, was ordered to enter home quarantine after he returned from a personal trip to Italy on Tuesday.

According to a news report that was screened on Channel 12, Haliva came home from Italy and met with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu prior to his entering quarantine.

The report added that Netanyahu and Haliva had no direct physical contact with one another.

The regulations of Israel’s Health Ministry state that a person who has been in contact with someone who is in quarantine is not at risk and therefore will not have to enter home quarantine themselves. Therefore the Ministry’s restrictions do not apply to Netanyahu at this time.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








