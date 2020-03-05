SEE WHERE SHE WAS: Jewish Tourist From NYC Traveled Around Jerusalem For A WEEK Diagnosed With Coronavirus





An American Jewish woman from New York City who visited Israel from February 23 -27 was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Wednesday night, Israel’s Health Ministry stated.

The woman, in her 50s, stayed in Jerusalem and was at many local cafés, restaurants, stores and a bank and traveled on local buses and the Jerusalem-Ben Gurion train line.

The Health Ministry has published a detailed list of the places the woman visited and the times she was there and has instructed anyone who was present in the same areas at the same time to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The full list of places and times the woman frequented while in Israel:

– The woman arrived in Israel on El Al flight LY8 which left NY at 11:50 p.m. on February 22 and landed in Israel on February 23 at 5:10 p.m.

– She departed from Israel on El Al flight LY27 which left Israel at 1:05 p.m on February 28 and landed in NY on February 28 at 6 p.m.

– On Sunday, February 23 between the hours of 9:30 – 11:30 p.m. she was in Café Rimon Mamilla and was in the Zara store at the Mamilla Mall in Jerusalem.

– On Monday, February 24 between 1 p.m – 3 p.m. she was in Café Rimon on Ben Yehuda Street in Jerusalem. She boarded the 74 Egged bus line on King George Street at 3 p.m. and got off the bus on Derech Chevron Street in Jerusalem. That evening between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., she was in the Osher Ad supermarket in the Hadar Mall on General Pierre Koenig Street Street 26 in Jerusalem.

– On Tuesday, February 25 between 2 p.m. – 3 p.m., she was at First Station on Rechov David Remez 4 in Jerusalem at the Kitchen Station restaurant.

– On Wednesday, February 26 between 9 a.m. – 10 p.m., she as at Bank Mizrachi Tefachot Mortgages on Rechov Heleni Hamalka 9 in Jerusalem. She was at the Fox Home and Tzomet Sefarim stores and Osher Ad supermarket at the Hadar Mall in Jerusalem from 11:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.

On Thursday, February 27 at 10 a.m. she boarded the 74 Egged bus line from Derech Chevron Street in Talpiot and was at the Caffit Café on Rechov Emek Refa’im 36 [in the German Colony] in Jerusalem. Later in the day, at 7:30 p.m., she boarded the 74 Egged bus line from Derech Chevron Street to the Central Bus Station in Jerusalem. She boarded the Jerusalem-Ben-Gurion train line at 8:30 p.m.

The woman is a “close contact” of the Westchester man who was hospitalized in NYC after being diagnosed with the coronavirus. His name for Tehillim is אליעזר יצחק בן שפרה (Eliezer Yitzchok ben Shifra).

The Health Ministry have instructed anyone who was at the same places, buses or train line at the same times as the woman to self-quarantine for 14 days from the time of exposure and report the case on the Health Ministry website.

Anyone who self-quarantines and begins having symptoms of fever, coughing or breathing difficulties should immediately call the MDA 101 line to clarify if a COVID-19 test is necessary.

