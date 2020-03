Super Tuesday was full of drama and excitement. Joe Biden had a huge win. Bernie Sanders did far worse than the pundits predicted. And Mike Bloomberg’s $500 million got abysmal results. Political Columnist and Blogger Moshe Hill (www.Ahillwithaview.com) breaks down the results and offers full analysis on the 2020 race.

