Israel’s Health Ministry Issues New Guidelines For Men’s Mikvaos, Weddings & Levayos





Israel’s Ministry of Religious Services published a statement with the Health Ministry’s updated guidelines regarding men’s mikvaos, weddings and levayos.

Men’s mikvaos will be able to open but only up to 10 men can enter and wait in line maintaining a distance of two meters from each other and only one person can be in the tevilah area at a time. Also, the amount of chlorine in the water must be in accordance with the Health Ministry’s standards.

A total of up to 20 people can gather for a chuppa or levaya, double the previously allotted amount of ten, as long as two meters are maintained between each person.

Tefillos are allowed in two separate groups with a minyan in each group with its members maintaining a distance of two meters from each other.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








