With Hope It Won’t Occur: Chevrah Kadisha Team Will Be Trained To Bury Coronavirus Niftarim, No Tahara Allowed





Israel’s Health Ministry published instructions on Sunday for tending to a niftar who died from the coronavirus when the risk of infection is still present in the niftar’s body, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

A special team comprised of Chevra Kaddisha members who will undergo special training and be approved by the Religious Services Ministry or the Interior Ministry will be the only ones allowed by the Health Ministry to tend to coronavirus victims.

According to the ministry’s instructions, it won’t be possible to perform a tahara for the niftar. The team, who will be protected by special clothing, will wrap the body in two sealed bags in order to prevent the spread of the virus during the levaya.

There won’t be any restrictions placed on the participants at the levaya except for not touching the body of the niftar, which the Chevra Kadisha will ensure doesn’t happen.

There will also be no need for the niftar to be buried in a special place after the body is wrapped in the two bags.

After the niftar is transported to the cemetery to be buried, the Chevra Kadisha’s car or ambulance will be thoroughly cleaned at the cemetery.

The Health Ministry has also placed restrictions on transferring niftarim from abroad for burial in Israel.

According to the ministry: “Every niftar transferred to Israel is suspected of carrying the coronavirus” and therefore the body will be required to be double-wrapped and placed in a coffin lined with metal. Also, no niftar will be allowed into Israel without an official document attesting to the cause of death and a burial certificate from the Health Ministry will be required before burial.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








