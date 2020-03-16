Almost 2,000 Telzstone Residents In Isolation, Chasan Diagnosed Days Before Wedding, Hundreds Of Lubavitchers In Isolation





A Telzstone woman who gave birth on Sunday tested positive for the virus, raising the number of people diagnosed with the virus in Telzstone to eight and sending another 600 residents into self-quarantine. According to a B’Chadrei Chareidim report, the newly diagnosed woman was at the same Purim seudah as the family of six who was diagnosed with the virus on Motzei Shabbos.

A Lubavitcher chasan, an Elad resident who was scheduled to wed in two days, was diagnosed on Sunday evening with the virus. The chasan was learning in 770 in Crown Heights during the engagement and flew home to Israel last Sunday, before travelers from the US were required to self-quarantine. On Wednesday he attended the wedding of a friend in Kfar Chabad and the next morning he began to feel ill.

On Sunday, a 68-year-old Lubavitcher chassid from Tzefas was diagnosed with the virus. The patient had recently davened at several Chabad shuls in Tzefas, Kfar Chabad and Lod, requiring hundreds of Lubavitcher chassidim to enter self-quarantine.

