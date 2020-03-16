He’s alone, Join The Thousands Uniting Behind Him

Sponsored Content





Try to Imagine and feel that little Yankie has been in isolation for over five years! It causes huge suffering to him and his dear parents.

We have to take him out of the difficult isolation and give him and his parents joy and light.

Please come and join together to ease this suffering and give them the joy of Pesach as free people!

At the age of five Yanky fell on his head onto a hard surface, and since then he suffers from

brain damage and lives in a wheelchair, with severe epilepsy and muscular dystrophy. He needs to be carried everywhere, he cannot speak and needs constant supervision by a parent, severely limiting their ability to provide parnossa for the other 12 children in the family.

The Bituach Leumi only pays for part of Yanky’s care, but he still needs therapists and medications that are not included in the the Israeli National Insurance benefits.

Yanky is now 15 years old, too old to be carried around, yet he cannot carry himself.

They live on the third floor of the building; any trip outside needs a few strong people

to carry the wheelchair down the steps and into the street. Therefore, Yanky does not spend enough time in the fresh air or the sun.

Their apartment has regular Israeli doorways and hallways, and wheeling a wheelchair through the narrow doorways is extremely difficult. As a result, Yanky has spent most of his hours in his bedroom for years on end, without much interaction with others and very little outdoor time.

Right now, Yanky is physically, as well as mentally, imprisoned behind his limitations. He can hardly leave his bed or his apartment and he cannot interact with others, because he cannot talk. With a specialized computer, his eyes can do the talking for him, and his world will suddenly open up in front of him.

We cannot watch this special neshomo and the entire family collapse like this. We need to find him an eitza. We need to raise the sum of $125,000 to pay for renovations to their apartment and to build an elevator for him, as well as this specialized computer that will allow Yanky to communicate with

