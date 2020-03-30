Israel: 4,695 Cases, 16th Fatality Is Israel’s Youngest Victim, Mossad Acquires 10 Million Masks





There are 4,695 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Israel as of Monday, with 79 in serious condition, of which 66 are hooked up to ventilators. A total of 134 Israelis have recovered from the coronavirus.

Israel recorded its 16th fatality from the coronavirus on Monday morning when a 58-year-old man with preexisting health conditions passed away at the Yitzchak Shamir Medical Center (formerly Assaf Harofeh) near Tel Aviv, the youngest victim of the virus to date.

Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman-Tov said on Kan News on Monday morning that it’s unlikely that schools will re-open after Pesach vacation, which ends on April 15.

The Mossad acquired 27 ventilators, which arrived in Israel overnight Sunday, as well as 10 million surgical masks, 25,000 N95 respiratory masks, 20,000 virus test kits and 700 protective overalls for ambulance workers who carry out coronavirus testing, a Channel 12 News report said. An additional 180 ventilators will arrive in Israel on Wednesday, the report added.

The Mossad has been tasked with obtaining medical equipment for Israel, partially due to the fact that the equipment is reportedly being purchased from moderate Arab Gulf State countries who do not have official relations with Israel or may have other reasons to keep their sale of medical equipment under wraps.

