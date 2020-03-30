NUMEROUS NIFTARIM TODAY: Partial List of COVID-19 Victims From NY Area

The following are a partial list of victims Niftar in the NY/NJ from the COVID-19 pandemic just from Monday morning until 4:30PM. Unfortunately, there are many more, but YWN does not have all the information.
While many people find these posts disturbing, many are requesting that YWN keep publishing the names and photos of as many victims are we can.
If you have any info to add, please contact YWN with the info.
WILLIAMSBURG:
R’ Yaakov Shmuel Freilach Z”L. He was 66 and lived in Williamsburg. He was the administrator of Krula Yeshiva and a brother to the well-known community activist and police chaplain, Rabbi Beirish Freilach of Boro Park.
Reb Safra Spilman Z”L of Williamsburg. He was 78 and was part of the Satmar Kehilla. He was brought to Kevura in Kiryas Yoel.
KIRYAS YOEL:
R’ Arish Schwartz Z”L. He was 62 and lived in Kiryas Yoel.
BORO PARK:
R’ Yosef Hirsch Z”L. He was 92, and lived in Boro Park.
R’ Binyomin Abramowitz Z”L of Boro Park. He was 42.
R’ Yosef Tzvi Klein Z”L of Boro Park. He was 50. More on this Niftar here.
R Shmuel Landau Z”L. He was 90, and was part of the Bobover Kehilla.
LAKEWOOD:
R’ Michel Tzvi Fettman Z”L. He was 39. More on this Niftar here.
R’ Yosef Tzvi (Yossel) Czapnik Z”L. He was around 70.
To all Yiddisher Doctors, I may sound HARSH but you have to know that it is VERY irresponsible of you to do NOTHING for your fellow YID!!! Telling patients to rest at home until it gets so bad that they can’t breathe and then sending them to the hospital is WRONG!!!!
I have 3 family members who ended up in the Hospital with Pneumonia one of them is on a respirator. IT is the fault of their irresponsible doctors!!!! One family member who wasn’t yet put in the ICU was hooked up with DR Vladimir Zelenko Md he prescribed him with the medication he published on-air, my family member is noe BH home and doing much better. He went from almost being put in ICU to being home and getting better.
Doctors do the right thing and SAVE LIVES!!!! Stop saying its not protocol, and other dumb things!!!!