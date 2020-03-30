NUMEROUS NIFTARIM TODAY: Partial List of COVID-19 Victims From NY Area





The following are a partial list of victims Niftar in the NY/NJ from the COVID-19 pandemic just from Monday morning until 4:30PM. Unfortunately, there are many more, but YWN does not have all the information.

While many people find these posts disturbing, many are requesting that YWN keep publishing the names and photos of as many victims are we can.

If you have any info to add, please contact YWN with the info.

WILLIAMSBURG:

R’ Yaakov Shmuel Freilach Z”L. He was 66 and lived in Williamsburg. He was the administrator of Krula Yeshiva and a brother to the well-known community activist and police chaplain, Rabbi Beirish Freilach of Boro Park.

Reb Safra Spilman Z”L of Williamsburg. He was 78 and was part of the Satmar Kehilla. He was brought to Kevura in Kiryas Yoel.

KIRYAS YOEL:

R’ Arish Schwartz Z”L. He was 62 and lived in Kiryas Yoel.

BORO PARK:

R’ Yosef Hirsch Z”L. He was 92, and lived in Boro Park.

R’ Binyomin Abramowitz Z”L of Boro Park. He was 42.

R’ Yosef Tzvi Klein Z”L of Boro Park. He was 50. More on this Niftar here.

R Shmuel Landau Z”L. He was 90, and was part of the Bobover Kehilla.

LAKEWOOD:

R’ Michel Tzvi Fettman Z”L. He was 39. More on this Niftar here.

R’ Yosef Tzvi (Yossel) Czapnik Z”L. He was around 70.

