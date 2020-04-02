HaRav Chaim Kanievsky Tearfully Said: “I Hope That By Chol Hamoed, Mashiach Will Already Have Arrived”





Harav Yisrael Meir Druck, a close talmid of Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky, visited HaRav Chaim at his home last week and invited the Rav to his home in Yerushalayim on Chol Hamoed Pesach, a visit that Harav Chaim customarily makes twice a year, on Sukkos and Pesach on his visit to Yerushalayim to daven by the Kosel.

Of course, Harav Druk prefaced his invitation by saying that due to the coronavirus crisis, Harav Chaim may not be able to travel to Yerushalayim and who knows if the Kosel will even be open.

In response, Harav Chaim tearfully said: “I hope that by Chol Hamoed, Mashiach will have already arrived” and Harav Druck answered “Amen!”

Family members that were in the room said that the Harav Chaim became very emotional during the conversation.

