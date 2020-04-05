Petira of The Klausenberger Rebbitzen A”H





YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Rebbetzin Chaya Nechama Halbershtam A”H, wife of the Klausenberger Rebbe ZATZAL (The Shefa Chaim of Sanz). She is the mother of the Sanzer Rebbe (Netanya) and the Sanz-Klausenberger Rebbe (Boro Park). She was 96.

The Rebbitzen was the daughter of the Hagaon HaRav Shmuel Dovid Unger ZATZAL, the GAVAD of Nitra.

The Klasuenberger Rebbe ZATZAL married the Rebbitzen in the United States when he was 41 years old, after he had lost his first wife and 11 children HY”D in the Holocaust.

Among their children are the two Admorim, the Sanzer Rebbe aand the Klausenberger Rebbe.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

