YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Hagaon HaRav Matis Blum of Queens. Rav Blum was the Rov of Cong. Torah Lodaas in Queens, and taught thousands of Frum girls over the years at various girls schools in Brooklyn and Queens.

He wrote and disseminated weekly Divrei Torah called “Torah Lodaas”, which was distributed to hundreds of Shuls and Batei Midrashim for nearly 40 years.

He eventually put all those writings into well-known Seforim.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)