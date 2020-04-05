Fundraiser For Supplies for Hatzolah and More Organizations

Sponsored Content





by Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5TJT.com

Our Hatzolah and other organizations are truly saving lives every day in the middle of the COVID-19 Mageifah. And they need to get supplies for their personal protection. There is a new organization backed by the Gedolim and Rabbonim that have been supplying 27 of our organizations with personal protective equipment and much needed medical supplies. It is called supplies4lives. They need these masks desperately.

Chevra Kadishas cannot do taharos until they get this personal protective equipment.

We are going into a three day Yom Tov, and the Hatzolah and other organizations do not have enough equipment to protect themselves. Everyone involved in this organization is completely l’shaim shamayim. The worj they do is a huge kiddush hashem.

So, please – everyone donate now.

I personally checked with Rav Uren Reich shlita to ensure the complete legitimacy of this organization. They are businessmen that stopped whatever they were doing in order to start this matter of pikuach nefesh.

This is a matter of true Pikuach nefesh.

The author can be reached at [email protected]

You can donate at:

https://www.charidy.com/supplies4lives







