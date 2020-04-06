IDF Distributes 12,000 Hot Meals Distributed to Bnei Brak Residents





Defense Minister Naftali Bennett spent Sunday morning visiting the city of Bnei Brak, which is currently under lockdown. The Minister visited the central command center of the operational forces in the city and met with Major-General (Res.) Roni Numa, who is leading the forces that are fighting against the spread of the Coronavirus in the city. Bennett also met with officers from the Homefront Command and the 98th division who have been operating in the city since Thursday as well as officers from the Paratrooper brigade that also joined the effort over the weekend.

Bennett received a report of how the forces have been handling the situation as well as the response from the citizens to their presence. At the end of the visit Bennett told reporters: “Over the course of the day in Bnei Brak, the IDF, Brigade 98, and the Home Front Command distributed 12,000 hot meals to residents of the city, mainly elderly, people who are cared for by social services, as well as people who cannot leave their homes. The IDF and the Homefront command are prepared to operate in any city that requires their assistance. This warms my heart. Together, we will persevere over Corona.”

