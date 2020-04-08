Knesset Approves Lockdown & Erev Pesach Curfew, J-m To Be Divided Into 7 Zones





The Knesset approved the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday evening.

The lockdown bans Israelis from leaving their cities or yishuvim from 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening until 6 a.m. on Friday morning. A curfew will be imposed on Wednesday, Erev Pesach at 3 p.m. until Thursday morning at 7 a.m., banning Israelis from being further than 100 meters away from their homes for any reason.

Public transportation will be halted from Tuesday at 8 p.m. until Friday morning.

Jerusalem will be divided into seven zones and movement between them will be restricted. Jerusalem residents will be limited to their respective zones during the lockdown as mapped out by government officials below.

Also, the Health Ministry is reportedly announcing later on Tuesday that Israelis must wear face masks when outside their homes.

