Anti-Chareidi Ex-Mayor Ron Kobi: “Daven For The Tzaddik Harav Kook”





Following the news that Hamekubal Harav Dov Kook was hospitalized after falling ill with the coronavirus, the city of Tiverya has put its secular versus religious clashes behind it to unite in tefillah for the refuah of Hamekubal Harav Dov Kook.

The anti-Chareidi ex-Tiverya mayor Ron Kobi, whose own grandfather was a known Mekubal, called to the public to daven: “The city of Tiverya is united in tefillah for the recovery of Harav Kook, the tzaddik of Tiverya, from the terrible coronavirus,” Kobi wrote on his Facebook page.

“Spread the word, share this post and increase your tefillos at this time, at the crack of dawn. Harav Kook needs these chizukim.”

Kobi also posted a video of himself imploring the public to “daven for the tzaddik’s recovery, b’ezras Hashem” and posted the words of Shir Hamaalos Esa Eina El HaHarim on his page.

Harav Kook, who tested positive for the coronavirus last week and was self-quarantining in a private apartment took a turn for the worse this week and was evacuated to Poriyah Hospital in an Advanced Life Support Unit.

HaRav Kook’s name for tefillah is Harav Dov Ben Shoshana b’toch sha’ar cholei Amo Yisrael.

העיר טבריה כולה מאוחדת בתפילה להחלמתו של הרב קוק הצדיק של טבריה מהקורונה האיומה .להפיץ, לשתף ולהרבות בתפילה בשעה זו של עלות השחר. הרב קוק זקוק לחיזוקים האלה.א שִׁיר, לַמַּעֲלוֹת:אֶשָּׂא עֵינַי, אֶל-הֶהָרִים מֵאַיִן, יָבֹא עֶזְרִי.ב עֶזְרִי, מֵעִם יְהוָה עֹשֵׂה, שָׁמַיִם וָאָרֶץ.ג אַל-יִתֵּן לַמּוֹט רַגְלֶךָ; אַל-יָנוּם, שֹׁמְרֶךָ.ד הִנֵּה לֹא-יָנוּם, וְלֹא יִישָׁן שׁוֹמֵר, יִשְׂרָאֵל.ה יְהוָה שֹׁמְרֶךָ; יְהוָה צִלְּךָ, עַל-יַד יְמִינֶךָ.ו יוֹמָם, הַשֶּׁמֶשׁ לֹא-יַכֶּכָּה; וְיָרֵחַ בַּלָּיְלָה.ז יְהוָה, יִשְׁמָרְךָ מִכָּל-רָע: יִשְׁמֹר, אֶת-נַפְשֶׁךָ.ח יְהוָה, יִשְׁמָר-צֵאתְךָ וּבוֹאֶך מֵעַתָּה, וְעַד-עוֹלָם.חברים לשמור ולהישמר! ביחד ננצח את הקורונה. Posted by ‎רון קובי‎ on Monday, April 6, 2020

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








