Update On United Hatzalah Founder Eli Beer





Dear Supporters and Friends of United Hatzalah,

Eli, our beloved President and Founder, is currently stable and showing signs of improvement in Miami University Hospital. At this time he is still intubated because Eli’s condition was fluctuating over the past week. This is one of the challenges of this illness; it behaves in a very complex and unstable manner.

His lungs have definitely shown signs of getting better. The doctors are optimistic, which is very encouraging.

There is no doubt that all of the merits he is gaining from your good deeds and charity, and of course the prayers from all over the world, is helping him recover. Please G-d, he will be back on his feet very soon!

On behalf of his family, they would like to thank everyone for the tremendous amount of love they have been receiving.

Our volunteers’ continued efforts in these trying times is most unbelievable, and we know Eli will be proud of them when he hears all the incredible work that has been going on in the organization.

Please continue to pray for Eliezer Yehudah Ben Chaya.

