WATCH: Ramat Eshkol Residents Enjoy Pesach Concert From Roofs & Porches





The Jerusalem municipality has arranged for “street concerts” to take place throughout Jerusalem to contribute to the simchas hachag of residents stuck in their homes throughout Pesach.

Each area was visited by musicians and singers appropriate for the makeup of the neighborhood with Chassidic neighborhoods enjoying concerts in Yiddish and secular neighborhoods enjoying concerts by secular singers.

On Monday, the fourth day of Chol Hamoed, it was Ramat Eshkol’s turn to watch a concert, with everyone enjoying “front row seats” from the roofs of their building, their porches or their windows.







