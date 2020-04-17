Watch: Video Of Arab Nurses Putting Tefillin On Chareidi Patient Goes Viral





A video showing two Arab nurses wrapping tefillin on a Chareidi elderly man ill with the coronavirus went viral in Israel.

Channel 13 News interviewed one of the Arab nurses, with the host beginning the interview by telling the Arab that he seems very good at wrapping tefillin to which the Arab replied “B’Ezras Hashem.”

The Arab explained that he works in the isolation coronavirus ward at a Tel Aviv nursing home and one of the patients, a Chareidi man who is paralyzed on his left side asked the ward supervisor (also an Arab) to help him don tefillin.

The Arab said that he and his supervisor looked at each other, wondering what to do about the strange request. The TV host interrupted the Arab saying: “[The patient] knew you were Arabs? and the Arab answered: “Yes, he knew.”

“We didn’t know what to do,” the Arab said. “We brought tefillin to the ward. We couldn’t bring him out of the ward (since it was an isolation ward) or bring anyone inside. And the supervisor and I managed to put the tefillin on him. The patient was very happy and thanked us fervently. I was very happy that I could help him.”

The patient, who apparently normally lives at home, has already recovered from the coronavirus and was released from the hospital.

