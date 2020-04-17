Here’s What “Payment Status Not Available” On IRS Stimulus Check Portal Means





Millions of Americans logged on to the IRS website on Wednesday to check the status of their stimulus checks. However, some saw an error that said: Payment Status Not Available. So what does that mean? According to the IRS, this means the agency could not determine your eligibility for a payment.

This may occur for a variety of reasons, for example, if you didn’t file either a 2018 or 2019 tax return or you recently filed and the return has not been fully processed.

More than 80 million Americans can expect to receive emergency coronavirus relief payments direct deposited into their bank accounts this week, according to the Treasury Department. But as the payments roll out, many of those eligible to receive them are encountering problems ranging from persistent error messages on the new online payment tracking tool to money deposited into the wrong account.

There are also reports of payments going to people who are deceased.

