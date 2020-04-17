



Free PDF – Complete Guide to Hilchos Aveilus

Based on Rulings of Rav Asher Weiss

In light of the raging pandemic, The Layman’s Guide to the Laws of Mourning (Beta Version, PDF) has been made available to the public.

The sefer, written by Rabbi Avraham Holzer, is the first of its kind, a clear and concise yet comprehensive guide to the laws of mourning, based on the rulings of Rav Asher Weiss Shlita (Minchas Asher). Updated for modern day occurences and practical situations, the sefer delineates the Halachos and the various situations that may arise, clearly and methodically.

In today’s complex situation, organizations that normally supply such direly needed Seforim, have now been forced to suspend most of their operations so as not to endanger themselves and others. In the meantime, the number of people who need these seforim keeps rising.

In light of this, the author decided to release a free PDF beta version of the sefer, which can be sent in an instant to anyone anywhere, and can be easily printed on any home printer.

The complete sefer, which has been in the works since 2018, is supposed to be printed over the course of the year.

