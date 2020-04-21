Doctors Perform C-Section When Condition Of 27-Year-Old With COVID-10 Deteriorates





Doctors at Ziv Medical Center in Tzfat performed an emergency C-section on a 27-year-old woman seriously ill with the coronavirus overnight Sunday.

The woman, who was in her 32nd week of pregnancy, was hospitalized last week in the coronavirus ward. During the last 24 hours, her condition began to deteriorate and she began suffering severe respiratory distress. She was sedated and attached to a ventilator and senior doctors at the hospital decided to perform a C-section to save the baby.

The baby was born healthy, weighing 5.2 pounds, and was transferred to the PICU.

Unfortunately, the mother’s condition is still serious. The baby’s father, who also was diagnosed with the virus, is hospitalized in the same hospital and is in light condition.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








