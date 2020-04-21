“You Touched My Heart” – PM Talks To Felafel Store Owner Whose Tears Moved The Nation





When Channel 13 News set out to interview people affected by the coronavirus restrictions, they had no idea that Yuval Karmi would bring the whole nation to tears.

Karmi, who owns a felafel store in Ashdod has provided for his family for many years and has never bounced a check but his parnassah was devastated by the coronavirus restrictions which forced him to close his store and lose his only source of income.

Karmi’s despair moved the TV crew to tears and that night, when the show was aired, moved many other Israelis to tears. He put a face on the plight of small business owners, the self-employed and other employees who lost their income due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu called Karmi on Monday and reassured him that he will receive the financial assistance he needs.

“I saw you yesterday [on TV] and you really touched my heart,” Netanyahu said to Karmi over the phone. “And I’ll help you. We’re going to help everyone. I understand that there’s a lack, there are gaps, there are still matters that need to be carried out and we’ll take care of it.”

“But more than anything I need to tell you that you touched me deeply, you touched all of Am Yisrael. And I want to encourage you and tell you that we’ll overcome this together.”

“Thank you very much, Mr. Prime Minister,” Karmi replied. “I’m not coming to you with complaints, it’s your advisors I’m talking to. Apparently people aren’t telling you what’s happening with the people.”

Netanyahu replied that Karmi explained it very well and he understands the situation.

