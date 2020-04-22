ZAKA Begs Public To Check On Isolated Neighbors After 2 Disturbing Scenes In 2 Days





ZAKA volunteers were forced to deal with an extremely difficult scene on Sunday when the body of an 89-year-old Holocaust survivor who died on Erev Pesach, almost two weeks earlier, was found.

“Our volunteers tended to a body of an 89-year-old Holocaust survivor on Sunday in a horrible state,” wrote ZAKA chairman Yehudah Meshi-Zahav.

“She survived the horror and when she was forgotten, she found her death in a tragic fashion.”

“I beg of you!” implored Meshi-Zahav. “Call your neighbor that lives below you, your isolated uncle, your father’s friend or stam any elderly person who lives alone. It’s hatzalas chaim!”

Unfortunately, ZAKA volunteers were forced to tend to a difficult scene only two days earlier. “When I think that I’ve seen every possible horror, reality hits me in the face,” wrote Meshi-Zahav.

“Out volunteers tended to a body in a state of advanced decay. When they arrived they found her developmentally delayed daughter sitting next to her mother’s body for a over a week, trying to feed her and speak with her.”

“I beg of you! Take action and contact your isolated neighbors.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








