WATCH: Shocking Police Brutality Against Toldos Aharon Chassid





The Department of Police Investigations (DIP) opened an investigation into a disturbing incident that occurred shortly before Pesach when Attorney Yissachar Dov Frenkel, 38, a resident of Mea Shearim, left his home to bring food and medication to his parents who were self-quarantining at home.

Frenkel was violently attacked by two Border Police officers, thrown to the ground and kicked. The Border Police were in the neighborhood to enforce Health Ministry directives but Frenkel hadn’t violated any directives.

Frenkel is not a typical Toldos Aharon chassid due to the fact that he is a top attorney, in the past working at the office of senior attorney Yaakov Weinrot, z’l, and currently working in the office of senior attorney Boaz Ben Tzur.

In an interview with Ynet, Frenkel said: “My parents are considered at-risk. My father is sick with cancer and they are quarantined at home. I go there on a regular basis to bring them food. On the way back I passed the police officers and one of the policemen yelled at me: ‘Run home!'”

“‘Okay,'” I said but before I could even take a step I was thrown to the ground. My glasses fell off and I was kicked. Baruch Hashem, I didn’t suffer any permanent damage. Also, I’m not familiar with any regulations that it’s necessary to run. Plus I was within 100 meters of my home.”

“More than it pained me physically,” Frenkel told Kikar Shabbat, “and it pained me very much, I felt extremely humiliated.”

A witness of the incident said: “It looked like a group of wild animals who found a victim and joyfully pounced on him. It was simply nauseating.”

Israel Police responded in a statement: “Even at this time of national emergency, this is unacceptable behavior and in complete opposition to the norms of behavior expected of any police officer. The incident is under investigation by the DIP and appropriate steps will be taken against the police officers in accordance with its findings.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







