Shin Bet Thwarts Massive Terror Attack In Jerusalem At Teddy Stadium





The Shin Bet revealed on Wednesday that it infiltrated a Hamas terror cell last month that was actively planning major terrorist attacks, including at the Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem, which can hold over 30,000 people.

The terror cell was also planning on targeting several other locations including IDF bases in the Binyamin area of the Shomron.

One of the terrorists staked out Teddy Stadium in December during a soccer match to evaluate the security at the site and possible ways to avoid it during the attack.

The terrorists also were in the process of building explosive devices after downloading information from the Internet for that purpose. They also purchased the material for the bombs, including metals and chemicals.

Security forces, including the IDF, Israel Police and Shin Bet, arrested three Hamas terrorists from the cell last month and transferred them to the Shin Bet for interrogation.

The terrorists were identified as Omer Aid, 24, an Israeli citizen and resident of Samaria, Mahmoud Hamad, 26, a resident of Kafr Aqab, and Ahmed Sajdia, a resident of Kalandia, an Arab village between Jerusalem and Ramallah.

The terrorists were recruited by Hamas while studying at Birzeit University (BZU), a public Arab university near Ramallah. Hamas maintains an active outreach campaign at the university.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








