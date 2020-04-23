Israeli Study Testing Cannabis Impact On Coronavirus Patients





Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv is carrying out a study to test the effect of cannabis on coronavirus patients.

The doctors are investigating (and hoping) that cannabidiol (CBD), one of the active substances in cannabis, can slow down the inflammation seen in seriously ill coronavirus patients and relieve various symptoms in moderately ill patients.

“This is a novel approach to treating some of the symptoms, using a component of the cannabis plant that is considered safe and non-addictive,” said Dr. Barak Cohen, head of the coronavirus department at Ichilov, who initiated the research study.

Dozens of coronavirus patients will be included in the study.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







